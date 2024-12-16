Submit Release
Maria Malmer Stenergard takes part in EU Foreign Affairs Council

Today, 16 December, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard is taking part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and Georgia are on the agenda. The fifteenth sanctions package will also be adopted during the meeting.

“I’m pleased that the fifteenth sanctions package is expected to be adopted today. Sweden has actively contributed with listings of a number of vessels in Russia’s shadow fleet. These sanctions have a heavy impact on the Russian economy, which is not as strong as Russia wants us to believe,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

Ahead of the meeting, Sweden – together with like-minded countries – has pushed for Belarus to be raised as a current issue ahead of the country’s presidential election in January 2025. Due to the regime’s brutal oppression, conditions for the election to be free and fair are lacking.

