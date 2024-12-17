Uncommon Cures and Carexso Partner to Expand Orphan Drug Clinical Trials in the Middle East

CHEVY CHASE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chevy Chase, MD, 17 December 2024 – Uncommon Cures, an organization at the forefront of accelerating the development of orphan drugs, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Carexso, a leading Site Management organization based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with PDC FZ LLC, a leading Contract Research Organization based in United Arab Emirates. This partnership is designed to facilitate the efficient advancement of clinical trials for orphan drugs across the Middle East, bringing new hope to rare disease patients in the region who have limited treatment options.This collaboration will leverage Uncommon Cures’ expertise in orphan drug development and PDC’s & Carexso’s regional clinical infrastructure and regulatory insight to support a streamlined, patient-centered clinical trial process. With shared goals of expediting access to innovative therapies, the partnership seeks to drive quicker regulatory pathways and bring advanced treatment solutions to underserved populations in the Middle East.“We are thrilled to join forces with Carexso and PDC, a partner that shares our dedication to advancing treatments for rare diseases,” said Rob Freishtat, President at Uncommon Cures. “Carexso’s established presence in the UAE and the Middle East offers a critical platform to accelerate clinical trials and create pathways for faster approvals, bringing hope to patients who have few or no treatment options.”Carexso and PDC bring extensive regional expertise, having supported numerous clinical studies and regulatory processes in the UAE and broader Middle Eastern markets. By partnering with Carexso, Uncommon Cures strengthens its capability to conduct compliant, efficient, and patient-centered clinical trials in the region.“Partnering with Uncommon Cures allows us to play a crucial role in the advancement of treatments for rare diseases, a field that aligns deeply with our mission of delivering innovative healthcare solutions to the Middle East,” said Rita Ojeil, COO at Carexso. “Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to expand access to orphan drug trials and provide new treatment opportunities for patients across the region.”In addition to enhancing clinical trial operations, Uncommon Cures, PDC and Carexso will work closely with local stakeholders, including healthcare providers, regulators, and patient advocacy groups, to foster awareness and support for clinical trials in the region. Together, they will advocate for streamlined regulatory approval processes, aiming to reduce the time required to bring orphan drugs to patients who urgently need them.About Uncommon Cures:Uncommon Cures is dedicated to streamlining the clinical development of orphan drugs, making vital treatments more accessible to patients with rare diseases. Through innovative partnerships and regulatory engagement, Uncommon Cures aims to transform the global landscape for rare disease treatments.About Carexso:Carexso is a leading Site Management organization in the United Arab Emirates, providing comprehensive clinical trial services across the Middle East. Committed to advancing healthcare, Carexso specializes in facilitating clinical studies for cutting-edge therapies, particularly in rare diseases and underserved medical areas.About PDC:PDC-CRO is a full-service contract research organization offering a broad range of early to late phase drug development services managed by professionals fully devoted to the clients’ programs and needs. The services can be contracted as part of a full-service integrated program or as stand-alone customized solutions.For more information, please contact:Rob FreishtatPresident, Uncommon CuresEmail: rfreishtat@uncommoncures.comRita OjeilChief Operating Officer, CarexsoEmail: rita.ojeil@carexso.com

