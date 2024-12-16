Fifteenth package of sanctions against Russia adopted

The EU has adopted a fifteenth sanctions package in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. These sanctions are one of the primary tools to counteract Russia and support Ukraine by constraining the Russian State’s revenues and military capability. The new sanctions package includes additional measures against the ‘shadow fleet’, circumvention of sanctions and third-country support to Russia.

Sweden has been a driving force for stricter measures against vessels in the shadow fleet. The vessels now being added to the sanctions list enable Russia’s energy exports (e.g. by transporting oil that exceeds the G7 oil price cap) to violate current sanctions or otherwise contribute to Russia’s warfare. Being on the list will prohibit these vessels from accessing EU ports or purchasing certain services.

“I’m very proud of Sweden’s active contributions to important sanctioning of Russia’s shadow fleet. We will continue our efforts to have additional vessels in the fleet listed,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The fifteenth sanctions package also contains measures against circumvention of sanctions, including stricter export restrictions against companies that support Russia’s military-industrial complex, both in Russia and in third countries.

This package places an additional 52 vessels and 113 individuals and entities that support Russia’s aggression in various ways on the sanctions list.