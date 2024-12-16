Swedish Government to provide additional SEK 110 million to Grain from Ukraine

The Government has decided to contribute an additional SEK 110 million to Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine. The support will go to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which is the initiative’s implementing partner. Under the initiative, Ukrainian grain is transported to countries where the need for food is greatest.

“It is admirable that Ukraine remains committed to global food security, despite Russia’s continued illegal attacks on Ukrainian agriculture, grain stocks and ports. Grain from Ukraine ensures that Ukrainian grain reaches parts of the world where food shortages are most acute. This is a win-win and vital work for the Swedish Government to continue to support,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

Launched in the second half of 2022, the Grain from Ukraine initiative transports Ukrainian grain to countries in Africa and Asia where people suffer from food insecurity. WFP is the initiative’s implementing partner and ensures that the grain reaches people in need.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy hosted an international summit on food security on 23 November 2024, which highlighted Grain from Ukraine. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson represented Sweden.

The new funding of SEK 110 million brings the Government’s total support to Ukraine’s humanitarian grain exports since Russia’s full-scale invasion, including the Grain from Ukraine programme, to SEK 710 million.