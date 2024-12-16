Swedish Prime Minister attends Joint Expeditionary Force Summit

SWEDEN, December 16 - The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a regional defence partnership between ten northern European countries: Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom, which also leads the JEF. The collaboration aims to strengthen the countries’ capability to act jointly and is a framework for a rapid reaction force to intervene in the event of a crisis or conflict in northern Europe. The JEF’s three geographical focus areas are the Baltic Sea region, the North Atlantic, and the High North.

The collaboration complements NATO and enables rapid response to crises that are below the threshold of an armed attack and activation of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. The JEF is based on voluntary participation and member countries decide independently on a case-by-case basis whether to take part in exercises and military operations. Sweden joined the JEF in June 2017.

