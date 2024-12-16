Government support for reconstruction of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital

Okhmatdyt, Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, was hit by a Russian robot attack earlier this year. The Government then expressed its intention to support the reconstruction of the hospital with almost SEK 10 million to match the amount collected by Beredskapslyftet in private financing. The first part of the support is now being disbursed through a grant of SEK 3 million. Together with the SEK 3 million from the business sector, the aid will go towards equipment and training to secure functioning hospital beds at the children’s hospital, enable vital care and strengthen preparedness for possible patient evacuations.

“I’m pleased that the support to the hospital is on the way. The 8 July attack, together with Russia’s continued attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, have paved the way for a difficult winter for the hospital and its young patients. There is a great need, and this initiative is an example of how the public and private sectors can cooperate to meet a need and strengthen Ukraine’s resilience,” says Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has also involved Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and essential social functions like health care. Some 70 per cent of the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital was damaged during the robot attack in July. Sweden’s Government announced its readiness to support the reconstruction of the hospital with nearly SEK 10 million through the Beredskapslyftet non-profit organisation, which initiated the project together with Astrid Lindgren’s Children’s Hospital at Karolinska University Hospital. Beredskapslyftet has raised SEK 10 million so far from private foundations and the business sector. With the Government’s corresponding sum, total Swedish support will reach nearly SEK 20 million.

Sweden’s support is financing a training of health care workers from the children’s hospital in Kiev at Karolinska University Hospital. The course covers the handling of lifesaving “ECMO” machines used to oxygenate blood outside the body. On 13 December, Mr Dousa attended the end of the training course and handed out diplomas to those who took part.

Besides the training courses, Swedish support is also financing equipment that the children’s hospital urgently needs, including heaters and equipment for advanced paediatric surgery. In addition, the hospital’s preparedness in the case of possible evacuations is being enhanced.

The Government has previously also provided targeted support of SEK 5 million via the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to children and families impacted by Russia’s attack on the children’s hospital.