VIVE Collision Adds 52nd Location in Morrisville, Vermont, Expanding Footprint to Nine East Coast States

VIVE Collision, a leader in innovative collision repair, adds its 52nd location, Xtreme Collision Center Powered by VIVE, in Morrisville, Vermont.

Adding Vermont to our footprint is another significant milestone in our journey to reshape the collision repair industry” — Vartan Jerian, Jr., VIVE CEO

MORRISVILLE, VT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIVE Collision, a leader in innovative collision repair services, is proud to announce the addition of its 52nd location, Xtreme Collision Center Powered by VIVE, located in Morrisville, Vermont. The addition of the new location marks an exciting milestone as VIVE now operates in nine East Coast states, including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

This expansion comes less than two months after VIVE announced its 50th location and underscores its mission to disrupt the traditional collision repair industry by redefining protocols and practices. VIVE prioritizes optimizing existing operations over building new facilities in untapped markets.

“Adding Vermont to our footprint is another significant milestone in our journey to reshape the collision repair industry,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO of VIVE Collision. “Our approach isn’t just about growth; it’s about transforming the repair experience. By focusing on quality, safety, and innovation, we’re not only setting a new standard for our customers but also for the technicians and teams who power our shops.”

VIVE is committed to exceptional repair quality by continuously training its teams in technologies like advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicle (EV) repair, positioning them at the forefront of innovation in the industry. Many of its locations hold certifications with leading vehicle manufacturers, including Porsche, BMW, Audi, Jaguar & Land Rover, ensuring repairs meet the highest standards of safety and precision.

“Our goal is to change the mindset of this industry,” Jerian added, emphasizing VIVE’s people-first philosophy. “It’s not just about how fast a repair can be completed; it’s about flawless execution at every step. We empower our technicians to focus on safety and quality.”

The 5,800-square-foot new addition is located at 897 Brooklyn St. in the heart of Morrisville. As VIVE continues its expansion, its emphasis on scalability, high-quality repairs, and robust OEM partnerships positions the company as a trailblazer in the collision repair sector.

For more information about VIVE Collision and its growing network of repair shops, visit www.vivecollision.com.



