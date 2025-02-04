VIVE Collision Acquires Three New Locations as Growth Accelerates into 2025

VIVE Collision kicks off 2025 by adding three new locations to its growing family of brands bringing their total footprint to 55 locations in the Northeast.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIVE Collision, a leading multi-site operator in the collision repair industry, has announced the acquisition of three new locations as part of its accelerated growth strategy for 2025. The new additions bring VIVE Collision’s total footprint to 55 locations across nine states in the Northeast, positioning the organization for continued growth in 2025.

The newly acquired locations broaden VIVE Collision’s reach while upholding its commitment to providing high-quality, people-first collision repair services. VIVE welcomed VIVE Collision of Duncansville, formerly Professionals Auto Body, in Duncansville, Pennsylvania on January 17. The Central Pennsylvania location is 22,500 square feet and holds many Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) certifications. VIVE Collision of Worcester, formerly Carsmetics of Worcester, in Worcester, Massachusetts, joined on January 24. The Central Massachusetts location is 14,000 square feet and is their sixth location in the state. Lastly, Sprague’s Collision Center in New York Mills, New York joined on January 31. The 12,200-square-foot facility is in the Mohawk Valley region.

“Our rapid growth is not just about increasing our footprint but enhancing the collision industry with each new location we bring on,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of VIVE Collision. “This milestone reflects our team’s commitment to our core values of People, Process, and Passion, across all our markets.”

VIVE Collision’s mission serves as the foundation of its aggressive strategy. By strongly emphasizing investing in their people, redefining processes, and cultivating passion, the organization aims to lead the way in delivering modern and innovative collision repair experiences. The recent acquisitions are a testament to their pledge to disrupt and revive the collision repair industry. The organization looks forward to continuing its growth throughout 2025.

About VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Vermont. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values. Its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected these values for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: People, Process, and Passion. “We are an organization deeply committed to our People. We are innovators of Process. We are practitioners of Passion. We are your modern family of collision repair experts.”

