VIVE Collision Names Stephanie Yocum as Chief People Officer

HR Industry Pro to Lead its Growing Team and Company Culture Efforts

My goal is to make VIVE Collision a workplace of choice by focusing on creating a welcoming, respectful atmosphere that employees are proud to discuss with their families and communities.” — Stephanie Yocum

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIVE Collision announced today that Stephanie Yocum has been named Chief People Officer. The company, which recently opened its 51st location on the East Coast, is known in the industry for reimagining collision repair and providing a better customer experience by focusing on people, technology, training and transparent communication.

Yocum’s responsibilities include managing the entire employee life cycle—from talent acquisition and employee engagement to development and culture alignment. As part of VIVE’s senior leadership team, she will help guide strategy, shape organizational culture, and foster a workplace where each team member sees their role in the company’s mission.

“I’m excited to ensure that VIVE’s team members feel a strong connection to the brand and its mission, from the onboarding process to their role within the broader community,” said Yocum. “I’m impressed with VIVE’s commitment to its core values—People, Process, and Passion—and for my role, I would add a fourth ’P’ for ‘Personal’. My goal is to make VIVE Collision a workplace of choice by focusing on creating a welcoming, respectful atmosphere that employees are proud to discuss with their families and communities."

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the VIVE Collision team," said CEO Vartan Jerian, Jr. "Her role will be essential not only in driving our growth and attracting top talent, but also in nurturing the incredible team culture that makes VIVE Collision truly special. Our current staff, along with the talented individuals we’ll welcome in the future, are the heart of our success, and we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels valued, motivated, and engaged."

Yocum brings a wealth of experience from various industries, including residential construction, healthcare, and consumer goods, which she believes will contribute to her adaptability and success at VIVE. Her background in environments with high labor needs equips her well to address challenges in talent acquisition and retention, especially as VIVE seeks to be a top choice in the competitive auto body repair industry.

About VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: People, Process and Passion. “We are an organization deeply committed to our People. We are innovators of Process. We are practitioners of Passion. We are your modern family of collision repair experts.”

