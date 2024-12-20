Indianapolis Car Sales at the Close of the Year

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Indiana dealerships launch New Year sale. The Indy Auto Man dealer offers a special discount on used cars in Indianapolis.

The latest special offers show automakers bet on special trade-in and financing programs on their models. But, as a used car dealer, IAM can offer customers a real-money discount.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana auto market is in the season of New Year sales when the biggest discounts are offered on new and used cars. These are not just price tags that are attractive in the holiday mood. The generosity of sellers has quite pragmatic justifications.

At the end of December, distributors have to report to headquarters on the fulfillment of the annual sales plan, and for this, they incentivize their dealers with bonuses (3-10% of the cost of the car, depending on the brand).

So, at the end of the financial year, dealerships strive to clear out warehouses to show the fulfillment of the sales plans. The best discounts can be found in the showrooms of large holdings. However, local used car dealers can also launch attractive promotions.

For example, at Indianapolis used car lot, Indy Auto Man, customers can enjoy a $500 discount on any blue car of their choice during the New Year auto sales. The choice of blue as a discount color is explained by the intention to support the festive mood at the end of the year. To take advantage of this offer, Hoosiers can purchase a vehicle at the Indy Auto Man dealership within the December 21–31 timeframe.

For those who have already explored online sales, this is also available based on the 100% car payment. In this case, the Indy Auto Man dealership requires a photo of the bank cashier's check, as well as a two-hour notice before the customer’s visit to the car lot to book a prepaid car for them.

While the American car market shows growth in demand compared to last year, and in these regards, dealers don't have large stocks to be on sale by the end of the year, buying used cars during the winter sales season is a smart solution. In general, the market now has a large supply of cars for almost all brands, but the most popular models always run out of stock first.

Victor Figlin, the General Manager of the IAM dealer center, says, December is traditionally the most favorable time to purchase an auto. By visiting Indy Auto Man multi brand dealership, Indiana customers can make a real bargain counting on dynamic pricing system. And they can increase the advantage by choosing a blue model of their favorite brand - a special $500 discount does not depend on the manufacturer.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is an Indianapolis used car dealer that has been delivering outstanding used car sales and maintenance services since 2008. Customers in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Plainfield, Fishers, and other cities throughout Indiana can benefit from advantageous offers on a diverse inventory of over 300 passenger and sports cars, luxury and family SUVs, trucks, and commercial vans from local and foreign manufacturers. The Indy Auto Man dealership has garnered high praise from multiple independent sources for its exceptional customer-first approach to business and features thousands of 5-star reviews on Google.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.