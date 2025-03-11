Budget Cars for Indiana Students: Indy Auto Man Reveals What Models Are Popular in 2025

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Car lot at Indy Auto Man dealership, IN

Indianapolis dealer shares statistics on the most popular car models students prefer to buy and explain their advantages.

Indiana students prefer stylish Japanese cars, prioritizing economy and practicality. Our task is to make their first choice well-informed and stress-free.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indy Auto Man used car dealership is disclosing the internal research on the auto preferences of Indiana students. They compiled a list of six cars in top demand in 2024-2025 among their young buyers from IvyTech Indianapolis, University of Indianapolis, IUPUI, Indiana University in Bloomington, and other Indiana local colleges.

The ceiling for a used car was $20,000 thanks to advantageous car loans for students available in Indiana. Ranked by price, from lowest to highest, the top six are:

Ford Focus. The average price for a used Ford Focus is $8,341, which is 69.07% below the median for used cars. Pre-owned Focus within the age of 3-5 years has an average price of $9,082, according to the CarGurus used car price index.

Toyota Yaris. For the Toyota Yaris, 3-5-year-old used models are averaging $10,223, based on the same used car price index.

Honda Fit. The mid-price of a pre-owned Honda Fit is about $11,360, which is 57.86% lower than the mean for used cars. Recent model years of the Honda Fit are currently averaging $12,695.

Nissan Versa. The price of a used Nissan Versa varies based on factors like model, year, and condition, currently sitting at $12,133. This figure is 54.98% lower than the mean for used cars. The Nissan Versa of recent model years is priced at an average of $13,062.

Mazda Mazda3. The average used Mazda MAZDA3 sells for $14,618 in the current market, representing a decrease of 45.80% compared to the average used car cost. 2020-2023 model years of the Mazda MAZDA3 are priced at about $15,294.

Kia Sportage. Lastly, used model years of the Kia Sportage are priced around $19,000.

4 out of 6 models from this list belong to the Japanese automotive industry, and they are all quite practical choices. The Nissan Versa is designed specifically for urban living, catering to individuals whose activities are centered around city life. The Toyota Yaris was developed with students and young adults in the USA in mind, while its Japanese counterpart also serves as a city car ideal for shopping trips. Although the Mazda3 has never been explicitly marketed as a vehicle for young people, its affordability and relatively low fuel consumption make it appealing to students in the Indiana state. Lastly, the Honda Fit, known for being one of the most reliable models from Honda, is a true city car tailored for those who prioritize fuel efficiency and primarily use their vehicle for urban travel.

“When students choose their first cars, they primarily consider price, functionality, and visual appeal,” - Victor Figlin, the IAM General Manager, says. “However, reliability and safety are no less important. These six models successfully combine the main criteria, but we can offer much more. Everyone has a picture of the ideal car. And our task is to provide the best options, as well as advantageous car loan terms, if needed."

Experts recommend students carefully evaluate their financial capabilities, as well as take into account the costs of maintenance and insurance before buying a car. The Indy Auto Man sales representatives and financial specialists have rich experience in assisting students in selecting a vehicle that meets their needs and can be easily financed at the attractive terms.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man, a reputable used car dealership situated near the University of Indianapolis, IvyTech, and IUPUI, is an excellent option for purchasing a first vehicle. With over 300 cars in their inventory, the dealership provides free CARFAX reports, a 7-day exchange policy, and a 30-day price match guarantee on any vehicle. Their commitment to quality service is reflected in high ratings on Google Reviews and prestigious accolades, including being named a 2024 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer.

