Indy Auto Man Received a 2025 Cars.com Consumer Satisfaction Award

We are thrilled to earn the 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Award from Cars.com and grateful to our clients for their trust and high regard of our work.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man received the 2025 Cars.com Consumer Satisfaction Award, a testament to their superior customer service. The dealerships from the U.S. and Canada can receive this award based on the Cars.com independent platform researches.

DealerRater, a review and reputation management platform under Cars.com Inc., amplified the voices of more than a million car buyers, demonstrating that despite the evolving landscape of car sales, the demand for a seamless experience remains high. Exceptional customer service continues to be a priority for car sellers, and dealerships must meet these demands both online and in person. The Consumer Satisfaction Award recognizes top dealerships with the excellent services, earning the gratitude of their clients.



“We strive to grow personal connections with everyone who buys from us and put all the efforts into creating best-in-class customer experiences. We are grateful to our buyers for their trust and valuable feedback,” Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man.

Indy Auto Man is engaged in digital-first services, offering an online and off-line car buying and selling experience with free delivery within 250 miles around the dealer’s Indianapolis car lot. Customers also appreciate a people-centered approach and flexible financing programs, as well as market-based trade-in estimations.

Ranked second among Indiana's top 10 automotive blogs, the dealership's website is a great resource for car buying hints, practical maintenance tips, market analysis reviews, vehicle comparisons, recall information, and more.

Caring for others, openness, and willingness to help are core qualities of everyone within the IAM team, starting from the co-founders Victor Figlin and Eugene Gorin. By creating excellent working conditions, providing opportunities for personal growth, and realizing one's potential, the dealership sustains a favorable climate in the team and guarantees excellent attitude towards each client, which results in enduring customer satisfaction and thousands of 5-star Google reviews.

CARS is a premier automotive marketplace offering a comprehensive range of industry-specific digital solutions that link car buyers with sellers. Founded in 1998 with its flagship marketplace, Cars.com, and based in Chicago, the company equips shoppers with the necessary data, resources, and tools to make informed purchasing decisions while facilitating smooth connections with automotive retailers.

Indy Auto Man is a trustworthy local used car dealer. Founded in 2008 in Indianapolis, IAM became a committed local community member. With over 300 pre-owned vehicles available, the dealership boasts a diverse inventory at competitive prices. Each purchase includes a 7-day exchange policy and a 30-day price match guarantee. In addition to offering a customer-focused, transparent, and efficient car buying experience, they provide trade-in and auto loan services, car maintenance and repairs. The dealership gives back to the Indiana community by regularly reinvesting profits into community social and charitable programs.

