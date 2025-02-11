Westfield Mayor and Local Leaders Bestowed a Great Honor of Presence at Indy Auto Man’s New Auto Store Grand Opening

Indy Auto Man's new flagship auto store grand opening in Westfield

Westfield, Indiana, celebrated the grand opening of Indy Auto Man's new dealership in partnership with Synergize and Local Leaders.

We are honored to commemorate this milestone with the backing of our partners at Synergize, the City of Westfield, and Hamilton County.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man dealership

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The grand opening of Indy Auto Man's second location and flagship store took place on Monday, February 3, 2025, in Westfield, Indiana. Indy Auto Man expresses gratitude to Scott Willis, Mayor of Westfield, Courtney Albright, President of Westfield Chamber of Commerce, Raju Chinthala, Founder, President & CEO of the Indiana India Business Council & Managing Member and Senior Consultant at Chinthaa & Associates, Arron Stanton, Chief Relationship Officer at Synergize, Emmanuel Merchiers, Business Development Officer at Premier Capital, and Jason Yoder, owner of Trimak Building Services, for their presence and participation in the ceremony.

The grand opening marked a significant milestone in the dealership's continued success and dedication to enhancing the car-buying experience throughout Indiana. The ceremony brought together community members and leaders from Indy Auto Man, Synergize, Hamilton County, people from the Westfield Chamber of Commerce, construction workers, their families, and friends.

“We are grateful to all the participants of our grand opening. The new dealership is our long-fostered project, and we are happy that we could share these emotions with all the people who supported us on the way and made it possible.”

The new Westfield auto store opening highlights the vital role of cooperation among civic leaders, local businesses, and community organizations. This collaboration, which encourages meaningful economic growth by creating new jobs and enlarging opportunities for Indiana buyers, is one more step towards the region's prosperity and community welfare.

About Indy Auto Man

Founded in 2008, Indy Auto Man is a car dealership located in Indianapolis emphasizing efficient, transparent, and customer-focused buying experiences. With a diverse inventory of over 300 used cars, SUVs, vans, and trucks, and a commitment to exceptional service standards, the dealership has earned a reputation as a leading seller of quality vehicles in Indiana. Indy Auto Man provides a 7-day exchange and a 30-day price match guarantee, ensuring customers get the best possible value.

About Synergize

Synergize is a community network centered on fostering meaningful relationships among businesses, communities, and leaders to drive lasting impact. Located in Hamilton County, Indiana, Synergize aims to bring together collaborative leaders from civic, corporate, and community sectors, inspiring cooperation and a unified vision for growth.

About TriMak Building Services

Trimak Building Services, LLC specializes in custom residential projects and commercial construction management. Their expertise includes design-build, custom homes, senior living facilities, multi-family developments, and commercial build-outs. Trimak is committed to cultivating strong relationships while delivering high-quality projects.

