H2bid awarded contract in the Philippines

H2bid, Inc. (“H2bid”) is a San Diego-based small business in the water and energy utilities sector. The company provides web-based services to utilities and the vendors and contractors who supply them. Interested in expanding into Asia, H2Bid approached the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) to help connect them to key officials at the Asian Development Bank (ADB). CS San Diego set up introductions with CS Manila and liaisons at the ADB who facilitated a series of virtual introductions to get H2bid in front of ADB decision-makers. As a result of these meetings and the fruitful relationships they established, H2Bid was awarded a contract to conduct a pilot of the material standards platform on behalf of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) in the Philippines.

“I would highly recommend the U.S. Commercial Service to any company seeking export assistance. The staff is committed, knowledgeable, and always follows through!” - Glenn Oliver; CEO H2bid, Inc.