Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,301 in the last 365 days.

H2bid awarded contract in the Philippines

H2bid, Inc. (“H2bid”) is a San Diego-based small business in the water and energy utilities sector. The company provides web-based services to utilities and the vendors and contractors who supply them. Interested in expanding into Asia, H2Bid approached the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) to help connect them to key officials at the Asian Development Bank (ADB). CS San Diego set up introductions with CS Manila and liaisons at the ADB who facilitated a series of virtual introductions to get H2bid in front of ADB decision-makers. As a result of these meetings and the fruitful relationships they established, H2Bid was awarded a contract to conduct a pilot of the material standards platform on behalf of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) in the Philippines.  

“I would highly recommend the U.S. Commercial Service to any company seeking export assistance. The staff is committed, knowledgeable, and always follows through!”  -  Glenn Oliver; CEO H2bid, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H2bid awarded contract in the Philippines

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more