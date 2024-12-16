Douglas County Probation Donates Coats to Those in Need

The leadership team of Probation District 4A in Omaha recently donated gently used coats to area shelters to help those in need during the winter months. Clients of District 4A were given first priority, and any remaining coats were donated to a local shelter. Photo L to R: Chief Probation Officer Damon Strong, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator Rob Owens, Probation Supervisor Lindsay McGraw, Probation Supervisor Morgan Fitzgerald, and Chief Deputy Probation Officer Jennifer Finigan.

