Withdraw the ‘Person of the Year’ Award Presented by Sharad Pawar to Mohammad Yunus!

Dr. Muhammad Yunus receiving the ‘Person of the Year’ award from Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)

After the Sheikh Hasina government was overthrown in Bangladesh, a new government was formed under the leadership of Dr. Mohammad Yunus. However, during his tenure, there was a horrific rise in attacks, murders, lootings, atrocities on women and children, forced displacements, and temple destruction targeting the Hindu community. Dr. Mohammad Yunus has completely failed to provide a safe environment for the minority Hindu community and other groups in Bangladesh, even as humanity is being violated daily in the country. This failure has sparked outrage across India, leading to widespread protests by the Hindu community.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded that the ‘Person of the Year’ award presented to Dr. Mohammad Yunus in 2007 by the Sakal Group, through the hands of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar, be immediately withdrawn.

While the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) advocates strongly for minority rights in Maharashtra, why is similar empathy not shown towards the minorities of Bangladesh, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others? Don’t the Hindu community in Bangladesh deserve the right to live with dignity, just like the minorities in India?

The increasing atrocities on Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and other minority communities in Bangladesh, and Dr. Mohammad Yunus’s silence in the face of these violations, is baffling and stands against humanity and human rights. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has urged the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) to clarify its stance on these atrocities and immediately take steps to revoke the award given to Dr. Yunus.