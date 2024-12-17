Key Trend Shaping the Adaptogens Market in 2024: The Rapid Rise of Adaptogen Drinks for Holistic Health and Wellness

Adaptogens Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The adaptogens market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The global adaptogens market is set to witness significant growth in the coming years, with its size expected to increase from $10.67 billion in 2023 to $11.67 billion in 2024 exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. This expansion in the historical duration can be ascribed to factors such as boosted levels of stress and lifestyle diseases, enhanced consumer awareness, growth of the nutraceutical industry, the use of adaptogens for enhancing athletic performance, and the adoption of holistic health practices. Moreover, the adaptogens market size is predicted to further inflate to $17.11 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.0%, driven by innovation in food and beverage products, expansion of e-commerce, an aging population, extensive use in beauty and skincare products, and increased cultural acceptance.

How Is The Rising Demand For Healthy Food And Beverages Influencing The Growth Of The Market?

The augmenting appetite for healthy food and beverages globally is expected to fuel the growth of the adaptogens market. An increasing level of health consciousness among the global population has led to an escalation in the demand for nutritious food and beverages. Such edibles, rich in nutrients, are necessitated to maintain the health and energy levels of the body. Here, adaptogens come into play with their ability to help the body respond to stress, anxiety, and fatigue, promoting overall well-being. In light of these benefits, the rising demand for healthy food and beverages is likely to generate demand for adaptogens as an essential ingredient due to their herbal properties. For instance, the Food & Health Survey 2021 conducted by the US-based non-profit organization for food, beverage, and agricultural industries, the International Food Information Council, revealed that nearly 85% of Americans altered their dietary or cooking habits in some way during the pandemic. Furthermore, 60% of Americans made efforts to follow a healthy diet, while 20% sought specific items or adhered to diets with certain health benefits. The American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation ADM stated that during the pandemic, 18% of Americans purchased their first plant-based protein products and 51% of people were seeking items to help them maintain a healthy weight. Consequently, the rising interest in healthy food and beverages is expected to drive the growth of the adaptogens market.

Can You Name The Key Industry Players In The Adaptogens Market?

Leading companies operating in the adaptogens market include Real Mushrooms LLC, Nature's Way Products Inc., Swanson Health Products Inc., NOW Foods, Thorne Research Inc., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Organifi Inc., Douglas Laboratories Inc., Nutra Industries Inc, Organic India Pvt. Ltd., Gaia Herbs Inc., Pure Encapsulations Inc., Solaray Inc., PLT Health Solutions Inc, REBBL Inc, Aloha Medicinals Inc., Nootropics Depot LLC, Organixx LLC, Four Sigmatic Ltd., Vital Nutrients Inc., Mushroom Mountain LLC, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd, Omica Organics Inc., MUD WTR Inc., Planetary Herbals Inc., Kaged Muscle LLC, Mycology Labs Inc., Herb Pharm LLC, Sun Potion LLC, Host Defense Mushrooms Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Adaptogens Market?

The emerging trend of adaptogen drinks is gaining popularity in the adaptogens market. An adaptogen drink is a beverage containing adaptogens, which are all-natural botanical ingredients with healing properties. These ingredients are found to neutralize the effects of stress, anxiety, and fatigue, promoting healing. Made like a regular drink with whole fruit juices and organic adaptogens, these drinks offer an array of benefits such as instant energy boost, a quick replacement to tea or coffee, and a soothing nighttime beverage. Prominent companies are focusing on developing and offering adaptogen drinks to attract customers, increase business, and gain a competitive edge in the market by leveraging the benefits of adaptogens. For instance, Rebbl, a US-based beverage company, has developed adaptogen beverages in indulgent flavors. These beverages are produced with a mix of adaptogens like ashwagandha, super herbs, organic coconut sugar, and stevia extract without any gums, thickeners, or artificial flavors.

For a detailed analysis and sample report, visit: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6703&type=smp

How Is The Adaptogens Market Segmented?

The adaptogens market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Nature: Organic, Synthetic

2 By Source: Ashwagandha, Ginseng, Astragalus, Holi Basil, Rhodiola Rosea, Schisandra, Adaptogenic mushrooms, Other Sources

3 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4 By Application: Food And Beverages, Dietary And Sports Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

Which Region Holds The Largest Share In The Adaptogens Market?

North America was the largest reigon in the adaptogens market in 2023. This report also considers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa in its geographical coverage.

For the complete report, visit: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adaptogens-global-market-report

