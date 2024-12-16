Luster Recognized as Top AI Sales Coaching Solution by Selling Power

Luster Named Top AI Sales Coaching Solution by Selling Power

Luster’s Revolutionary Predictive Enablement Technology™ Drives 2x Higher Conversion Rates, 50% Faster Ramp Time, and 32% Higher ACV

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luster, a groundbreaking AI-powered sales coaching and upskilling solution, today announced that is has been recognized on Selling Power’s Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2024 list . Luster is transforming how go-to-market teams learn and practice by predicting skill gaps and delivering personalized training to address them before they impact performance and revenue.What sets Luster apart is its proprietary Predictive Enablement™ technology, which goes beyond traditional sales training and AI role-play. Unlike other tools, Luster analyzes real customer interactions, spots skill gaps in real-time and predicts challenges in upcoming sales conversations. It then provides personalized practice and coaching, including hyper-realistic customer simulations, targeted skill drills and data-driven insights, all customized to each user’s learning style.For example, Luster diagnoses that a salesperson is a kinesthetic learner with skill gaps that are about to impact a key call in 72 hours. It customizes a coaching plan, complete with the necessary materials, and proactively sends the plan to the salesperson's manager, suggesting open times for an in-person session. Luster listens to and analyzes the coaching session, then schedules a custom practice session that replicates the upcoming call. Based on the coaching received and the salesperson’s existing gaps, Luster provides targeted practice until the salesperson is proficient and ready to succeed.Luster users report significant improvements in performance, including 2x higher conversion rates on closed-won deals, 50% faster ramp time and 32% higher average contract value (ACV) than peers not using the platform.“We’re on a mission to fundamentally change how go-to-market teams learn and practice,” said Christina Brady, CEO and Co-Founder of Luster. “Created by sales professionals for sales professionals, Luster understands the challenges our users face and delivers a solution that truly meets their needs. This recognition from Selling Power reinforces how our personalized, scalable approach to predicting and addressing skill gaps is reshaping sales enablement.”According to Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner, "Empowering sales teams with AI sales coaching solutions transforms potential into performance, turning data into insights and insights into success. In the age of intelligent sales coaching, the future of sales is not just about closing deals—it's about opening doors to limitless possibilities.”Luster was one of six solutions selected for this list based on a variety of criteria, including its unique function and features and measurable results.To learn more about Luster, visit www.luster.ai +++About Selling PowerIn addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com About LusterLuster is a cutting-edge AI sales practice and upskilling solution that is revolutionizing how go-to-market teams learn and practice. Powered by proprietary Predictive Enablement™ technology, Luster is the first and only solution capable of predicting and closing individual skill gaps before they impact sales performance and revenue.Unlike traditional sales practice tools and basic AI role-play, Luster analyzes real customer interactions, identifies skill gaps in real-time, and predicts challenges in upcoming sales conversations. It then provides personalized coaching and practice, featuring hyper-realistic simulations with tailored customer personas that accurately reflect sales scenarios in a safe, engaging environment. Luster also offers targeted skill drills and data-driven insights, all customized to each user’s learning style. This innovative approach helps organizations track Enablement ROI through real-time data, showing both individual and team-level impact, and enables sales professionals to sell smarter and faster.For more information, visit www.luster.ai , or follow Luster on LinkedIn

