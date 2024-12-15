Westminster Barracks / MV Crash / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

INCIDENT / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B1008373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2024 at approximately 1551 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Dummerston, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Houghton Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Luke R. Eltringham

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Connecticut

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Emma K. Yeo

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious but non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Alyssa Dix

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate rearend damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/13/2024, at approximately 1551 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on US Route 5, in the area of Houghton Road, Dummerston (Windham County), Vermont. Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle being operated by Luke R. Eltringham, 28, of Vernon, Connecticut struck the rearend of the vehicle being operated by Emma K. Yeo, 28, of Brattleboro, Vermont which subsequently caused Yeo’s vehicle to collide into the rearend of the vehicle being operated by Alyssa Dix, 29, of Whitingham, Vermont. Eltringham and Yeo were transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Eltringham displayed numerous indicators of impairment and was processed for DUI. Eltringham is cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 02/04/2025 at 0830 for the aforementioned charge.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Unavailable

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2025 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov