Westminster Barracks / MV Crash / DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
INCIDENT / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B1008373
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/13/2024 at approximately 1551 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Dummerston, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Houghton Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Luke R. Eltringham
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Connecticut
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Emma K. Yeo
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious but non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Alyssa Dix
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate rearend damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/13/2024, at approximately 1551 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on US Route 5, in the area of Houghton Road, Dummerston (Windham County), Vermont. Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle being operated by Luke R. Eltringham, 28, of Vernon, Connecticut struck the rearend of the vehicle being operated by Emma K. Yeo, 28, of Brattleboro, Vermont which subsequently caused Yeo’s vehicle to collide into the rearend of the vehicle being operated by Alyssa Dix, 29, of Whitingham, Vermont. Eltringham and Yeo were transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Eltringham displayed numerous indicators of impairment and was processed for DUI. Eltringham is cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 02/04/2025 at 0830 for the aforementioned charge.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Unavailable
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2025 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
