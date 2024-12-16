Yob Family Foundation, Team Goodwin Foundation & ZooTampa Partner for Willy Wonka-Themed Christmas Event

Yob Family Foundation

Yob Family Foundation, Team Goodwin Foundation & ZooTampa partner with Metropolitan Ministries, Children’s Home Network, A Kid’s Place to Benefit

These scholarships are critical to support youth that are striving for higher education and have demonstrated their commitment toward helping others through volunteerism” — Jon Yob

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ring in the holiday season this year with The Yob Family Foundation (YFF) for their 11th Annual Christmas Event on Dec. 16. The event will return to ZooTampa at Lowry Park (ZooTampa) again this year where the Saunders Event Pavilion will be transformed into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. The magical world will be filled with personalized gifts, interactive stations, special animal appearances and much more for children and adults alike.Chris Godwin, Team Godwin Founder and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all-star wide receiver, will be greeting the kids along with several of his Buccaneers teammates.Benefiting Metropolitan Ministries , The Children's Home Network, and A Kid's Place, YFF makes a positive difference in the lives of many Tampa Bay children through The Jonathan Yob Foster Care to Success Scholarships, which are awarded to kids aging out of the foster care system.“These scholarships are critical to support youth that are striving for higher education and have demonstrated their commitment toward helping others through volunteerism,” said Jon Yob, Founder and President of the Yob Family Foundation. “Without financial assistance and additional support, many of these children could easily fall through the cracks. We’re here to make sure they have opportunities to succeed.”This year’s scholarship recipients will be announced at the event. ** PHOTO OPPORTUNITY **EVENT DETAILS:DATE: Dec. 16, 2024TIME: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.LOCATION: ZooTampa at Lowry Park1101 W. Sligh Ave.Tampa, FL 33604To RSVP or for more information, please contact Lisa Yob:Lisa@yobfamilyfoundation.orgAbout the Yob Family Foundation:The Yob Family Foundation “YFF” was founded by Jonathan Yob in 2012 to provide assistance to people in need and to fill gaps that are often underfunded and overlooked. The YFF partners with countless Tampa Bay Area organizations to create collaborative results that leverage the strengths of each organization.About ZooTampa at Lowry Park: Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park is operated by the Lowry Park Zoological Society, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to excellence in conservation, education, and research. The Zoo, an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) for over 30 years, is recognized as Florida’s leading and most attended zoological cultural attraction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.