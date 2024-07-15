Nya Releases New EP 'The Pro' Featuring Hit Song Jaded

Nya The Pro 4 Song EP Nya Releases "The Pro" Pre-Save the New Single from Nya

The Pro EP deals with the contradictory mix of love and pain, hope and despair, and the desire sometimes to escape it all that makes up living.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nya releases the title track from her new 4 Song EP "The Pro" featuring the hit song "Jaded". Nya also recently announced that she will be opening for Lindsey Stirling at select venues in the USA & throughout Europe and the UK this fall. Tickets on Sale Now The Pro EP was written almost ten years into Nya’s musical journey, at a turning point in which she had just begun to feel like a professional. Sonically and lyrically, It was inspired by the hard tangle of emotions we feel at a crossroads. At their core, these songs are about that contradictory mix of love and pain, hope and despair, and the desire sometimes to escape it all that makes up living. Nya co-produced all songs on "The Pro" so this EP is especially important to her & her growth as an artist.Nya's thoughts: "The Pro EP marks almost ten years of my pursuit of music as a career and is the first body of work in which I truly felt like a professional. It was also a deeply personal body of work in which I dropped much of the fantastical metaphor and imagery (I still love) to talk more plainly about turning points in my life. Selfish Reason, Jaded, and the Pro all speak to the hard tangle of emotions we feel at a crossroads, whether the shock of a life-changing event causes that juncture, the growing pains of adulthood, or the evolution of a long-term relationship. At their core, these songs are about that contradictory mix of love and pain, hope and despair, and the desire sometimes to escape it all that makes up living"NYA is a Billboard charting artist with a YouTube following of over 3 million subscribers and growing. A sharp-witted lyricist of Puerto Rican descent, with an unmistakable voice, NYA brings a soulful delivery and jazz-influenced musicianship to her alternative pop sound, crafting unflinchingly honest songs that resonate with listeners across the globe. With her Debut Album, Beauty Comes from Pain, coming soon (TBA) and a secured opening slot for Lindsey Stirling throughout Europe this fall, the best is yet to come from this Los Angeles / Uruguayan based songstress.

NYA "Jaded" Official Music Video