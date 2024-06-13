FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nya will join the Lindsey Stirling Duality Tour Starting August 19th, 2024
Nya, the dynamic new voice captivating the music scene, is thrilled to announce her role as the opening act for Lindsey Stirling's highly anticipated The Duality Tour. Nya will join the tour for select dates across the United States beginning August 19th, and will accompany Stirling for all European dates, starting October 4th at the Oslo Spektrum in Norway and culminating at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London on October 31st, 2024. The tour continues through Dublin, Manchester & Glasgow after this stellar performance.
Nya's unique sound and emotive performances have been making waves, marking her as one of the most promising talents in the industry. Nya's very excited for this opportunity to showcase her soon-to-be-released debut album, Beauty Comes From Pain.
"I have dreamed of touring Europe and playing some of these venues (I mean Royal Albert Hall!!!) since I was a literal peapod!" says Nya. "I am so thankful to Lindsey Stirling and everyone who made this possible! I am honored to be main support this fall on Lindsey Stirling’s Duality Tour!."
Lindsey Stirling, known for her unique fusion of classical violin and modern dance, has consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance. Her latest album, 'Duality,' showcases her continued evolution as an artist, blending Celtic influences with alternative pop, creating an experience that is both emotionally profound and musically adventurous.
Nya is very excited to bring her own energy & style opening for Lindsey Stirling on The Duality Tour, making each show a night to remember.
Tour Dates Supporting Lindsey Stirling:
United States (Select Dates):
Aug 19, 2024 - Rose Music Center at The Heights, Huber Heights, OH:
Aug 20, 2024 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 26, 2024 - Astro Theater, Omaha, NE
Aug 29, 2024 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre, Nampa, ID
Europe (All Dates):
October 4, 2024 - Oslo Spektrum, Norway
October 5, 2024 - Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden
October 8, 2024 - Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
October 9, 2024 - O2 Universum, Prague, Czech Republic
October 10, 2024 - Tauron Arena Krawków, Kraków, Poland
October 11, 2024 - MVM Dome, Budapest, Hungary
October 12, 2024 - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
October 14, 2024 - AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
October 15th, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf, Germany
October 17, 2024 - Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
October 18, 2924 - Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany
October 19, 2024 - Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
October 21, 2024 - The Hall, Zürich, Switzerland
October 22, 2024 - Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
October 24, 2024 - Zenith Nantes Metropole, Nantes, France
October 25, 2024 - Zénith Paris - La Villette, Paris, Franc
October 26, 2024 - Halle Tony Garnier, Lyon, France
October 28, 2024 - Arcimboldi Theater, Milan, Italy
October 29. 2024 - Zénith de Strasbourg, Eckbolsheim, France
October 31, 2024 - Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
November 2, 2024 - The Helix, Dublin, Ireland
November 4, 2024 - O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK
November 5, 2024 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, UK
For ticket information and the full list of tour dates, visit thisisnya.com and mojo.nl/lindseystirling.
About Nya:
Nya is a genre-defying singer/songwriter of Puerto Rican descent who splits her time between Los Angeles and Uruguay, collaborating with an extremely accomplished team of musicians and producers from around the world. A masterful lyricist with an unmistakable voice, she delivers a soulful sound fusing everything from jazz & alternative pop into top-charting adult contemporary tracks. Nya is a 6X Billboard charting artist with a YouTube following of 2.9 million subscribers and growing. Her ultimate goal is to make authentic music that gives voice to those innermost truths and emotions within all of us. Nya is currently releasing singles from her upcoming EP (Jaded) and she will release her debut album in late summer/early fall 2024.
