LIGHT Through Darkness: A Transformative Night of Healing and Hope

We all deserve to feel seen, heard, and supported in our grief, no matter what form it takes.” — Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT 200

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where loss touches every corner of our lives, connection is the most powerful antidote to despair. On 12/21/24, The LIGHT Movement will host Light Through the Darkness , a deeply moving evening dedicated to honoring all types of grief—whether it’s the death of a loved one, the loss of a cherished pet, the ending of a relationship, or the loss of a sense of peace, safety, or identity. This event, A Night to Illuminate Grief , is a call to community, healing, and hope for all who carry the weight of grief."Grief is more than just a response to death. It’s the heartbreak we feel when anything that deeply matters to us is gone," says Amy Pickett-Williams, grief psychotherapist and founder of The LIGHT Movement. "In a world where so many of us feel fractured and alone, we need spaces to acknowledge these losses, connect with others, and find tools to heal."Light Through the Darkness offers attendees an opportunity to come together in solidarity and healing. The evening will include:Inspirational Talks: Insights from leading grief and somatic healing experts about the science of grief and how it impacts the body, mind, and spirit. Topics include the body’s stress response, polyvagal theory, and somatic practices that foster resilience.Healing Experiences: Gentle movement for grief, breathwork, sound healing, and other body-centered practices to release tension, process emotions, and restore a sense of calm.Ritual and Reflection: A beautiful candlelight remembrance ceremony to honor the full spectrum of loss, from the loss of loved ones to intangible losses like safety, peace, and stability.Community Connection: An opportunity to share stories, meet other grief organizations and find belonging in a supportive space where no type of loss is minimized.We live in a world that often rushes people through grief or silences it altogether. At the same time, loss feels more pervasive than ever—whether it’s the personal heartbreak of losing a loved one or the collective grief of living through uncertain and tumultuous times. Light Through the Darkness is a response to this reality: a gathering that reminds us we are not alone, that every type of loss deserves acknowledgment, and that healing happens in connection with others."We all deserve to feel seen, heard, and supported in our grief, no matter what form it takes," says Pickett-Williams. "This event is about creating that space of compassion and connection, where people can begin to turn their pain into growth and hope."About The LIGHT MovementFounded in 2023, The LIGHT Movement is dedicated to bringing somatic healing tools and science-based education to grieving individuals worldwide. From donation-based yoga classes and workshops to community events, The LIGHT Movement has supported thousands of people in learning how to integrate mind and body for healing. The organization’s mission is to remind people they are not alone, to teach transformative somatic tools, and to inspire growth and meaning after loss.Event DetailsWhat: Light Through the Darkness: A Transformative Night of Healing and HopeWhen: 12/21/24 at 7 pm MSTWhere: Unity Spiritual Center and VirtualTickets: Free; Register at The LIGHT Movement

