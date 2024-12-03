A Night to Illuminate Grief

LIGHT Logo

A Global Call to Pause: Honoring Grief Through Science-Based Somatic Practices, Community Connection, and Candlelit Remembrance

As we gather, we invite a global pause for all humanity to stand in support, honoring both individual and collective loss, and fostering connection across the world.” — Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT 200

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LIGHT Movement , a pioneering non-profit dedicated to transformative grief support, will host a special Winter Solstice Gathering to honor the journey through grief and renewal.This unique event will bring together community, both in-person and virtually, for a blend of science-based somatic practices and healing support as they reflect on loss and welcome the return of light. The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required. The Night to Illuminate Grief on the Winter Solstice , marking the longest night of the year, symbolizes both the darkness and the promise of brighter days ahead. Through The LIGHT Movement’s Night to Illuminate Grief, participants will engage in restorative somatic exercises, guided meditations, and a candlelit circle, all designed to provide comfort, release, and connection with others experiencing grief.Science and Somatics in Support of GriefThe LIGHT Movement integrates somatic techniques with the latest scientific research to offer individuals innovative tools for processing grief through the mind-body connection. This Solstice Gathering will introduce participants to practices that calm the nervous system, fostering a safe space to explore, express, and release emotions.“At The LIGHT Movement, we see the Solstice as a powerful reminder of the cyclical nature of healing,” says Amy Pickett-Williams, founder of The LIGHT Movement. “This gathering offers a sacred space for individuals to honor their grief, find support in community, and look forward to the light ahead. We stand in solidarity for ALL people and ALL types of loss, acknowledging that grief comes in many forms, and everyone’s journey through it is valid. As we gather, we invite a global pause for all humanity to stand in support, honoring both individual and collective loss, and fostering connection across the world."A Welcoming Community for AllCommitted to accessibility, The LIGHT Movement welcomes anyone seeking healing or supporting others experiencing grief to attend. The community gathering will be an event where individuals can honor their grief through meaningful conversation, gentle movement, and the power of music.Led by a diverse group of faith representatives and grief therapist Amy Pickett-Williams, attendees will participate in a candlelight remembrance ceremony.Event Details and RegistrationDate: December 21, 2024Time: 7:00-8:30 pmLocation: In person - Unity Spiritual Center and Family Village - Denver, 3021 South University Boulevard, Denver, Colorado, 80210 or OnlineCost: FreeTo register or learn more about the Solstice Gathering and The LIGHT Movement’s year-round grief support programs, please visit https://www.lightmvmt.com/ The LIGHT Movement is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to transforming grief support through the fusion of somatic practices and science-based methods. LIGHT, which stands for Love In Grief Held Together, seeks to remind people they are not alone, teach the science of grief and somatic--mind-body tools for integration, and finding purpose & meaning in grief. The LIGHT Movement provides resources and support and stands in solidarity for ALL people and ALL types of loss. The organization offers accessible, compassionate resources to help individuals grow through grief by providing workshops, community gatherings, and individual support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.