A Global Pause for Solidarity: Honoring All People and All Types of Grief and Loss

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where grief often goes unnoticed or misunderstood, The LIGHT Movement invites individuals and communities worldwide to come together for “ A Night to Illuminate Grief ,” an in-person and virtual event designed to honor all people and all types of grief and loss.This transformative evening will feature heartfelt storytelling, practical tools for healing, and a powerful Global Pause for Solidarity, a moment of silence to unite the world in acknowledgment and compassion for those navigating grief.Taking place on the Winter Solstice on 12/21/24 at 7:00 PM MST, this event will highlight the universal nature of loss while creating a safe, inclusive space for connection and healing.As grief continues to touch lives in countless ways—through death, illness, relationship changes, and life transitions—“A Night to Illuminate Grief” offers a much-needed opportunity to collectively embrace the transformative power of compassion, solidarity, and growth.The LIGHT Movement: Illuminating Grief on a Global ScaleFounded in 2023 by Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT, The LIGHT (Love In Grief Held Together) Movement is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting those navigating grief through somatic-based practices that integrate the mind, body, and soul.The organization’s mission is simple yet profound: to remind people they are not alone, to teach accessible tools for healing, to provide resources, and to stand in solidarity for all people and all types of grief and loss.“We believe that grief is a shared human experience, one that unites us all,” says Amy Pickett-Williams.“Through ‘A Night to Illuminate Grief’ and the Global Pause for Solidarity, we hope to create a moment where the entire world can come together to honor grief in its many forms and embrace the light that can emerge from this shared experience.”A Night to Illuminate Grief: What to ExpectThe event will feature a dynamic and heartfelt program that includes:Storytelling: Hear from individuals sharing their personal journeys through grief and the tools that have helped them find meaning and connection.Somatic-Based Tools: Learn practical techniques rooted in the science of grief and somatic healing, including breathwork, gentle movement, and mindfulness practices.Global Pause for Solidarity: Join participants around the world in a collective moment of silence to honor all people and all types of grief and loss. This pause serves as a reminder that no one grieves alone and that there is strength in shared acknowledgment.Community Connection: Create meaningful connections with others who understand the complexities of grief, fostering a sense of belonging and support.The LIGHT Movement’s four goals—reminding people they are not alone, teaching the science of grief and somatic (min/body) based tools for growth, providing additional resources, and standing in solidarity with all types of grief and loss—are woven throughout every aspect of this event.Grief in All Its Forms: A Vision for InclusivityThe LIGHT Movement acknowledges that grief is not limited to the loss of a loved one. It encompasses the pain of infertility, the devastation of chronic illness, the heartbreak of divorce, the upheaval of identity loss, loss of safety, peace and so much more. “We are committed to honoring the full spectrum of grief,” Pickett-Williams says. “Grief is not a one-size-fits-all experience, and it’s critical that we create a space where everyone feels seen, heard, and supported.”This commitment to inclusivity extends to The LIGHT Movement’s dedication to a social justice lens, recognizing how systemic inequities can shape grief and access to healing resources.A Global Movement for ChangeThe LIGHT Movement envisions “A Night to Illuminate Grief” as the spark for a global movement that normalizes grief and empowers individuals worldwide to navigate it with compassion and care. The event’s Global Pause for Solidarity is a symbolic step toward creating a more empathetic, connected world.“Our hope is that this moment of silence will remind people everywhere that grief is universal, but healing can be, too,” Pickett-Williams shares. “When we pause to honor each other’s losses, we create a ripple effect of compassion that transcends borders, cultures, and circumstances.”How to Participate“A Night to Illuminate Grief” is open to anyone who wishes to join, regardless of where they are in the world. Participants can attend in person or virtually, making it accessible to a global audience. The event is free of charge, thanks to the dedication of volunteers and supporters who believe in The LIGHT Movement’s mission.To register for the event or learn more, visit lightmvmt.com/offerings/events.Help Us Spread the WordThe LIGHT Movement is calling on individuals, organizations, and communities to help spread the word about this important event. Share information with your networks, post on social media, and encourage others to join this collective moment of solidarity. Together, we can illuminate the path through grief and create a world where no one feels alone in their loss.Founded in 2023, The LIGHT Movement is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting those navigating grief through somatic-based practices, education, and community connection. With a mission to normalize grief and empower individuals to find meaning and growth through loss, The LIGHT Movement has reached over 3,000 people from diverse backgrounds through its classes, workshops, and events.For more information about The LIGHT Movement, please visit our website.Join UsBe part of the movement to illuminate grief and honor its universal impact. Together, we can create a world that not only acknowledges loss but also celebrates the resilience and connection that can emerge from it.

