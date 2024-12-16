The Mansion Society Introduces the First 'Experiential Token' Connecting Lifestyle and Technology

We’re not just launching another cryptocurrency—we’re introducing a new way to connect through digital assets and real-world experiences.” — Victoria Fuller

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mansion Society, co-founded by Victoria Fuller, CEO of Rogue Bunnies , and Joelle Paul-Cook, Ph.D., is proud to unveil its next-generation economic model with the introduction of the Mansion Society Token. Designed to encompass the entire Mansion Society and Rogue Bunnies ecosystem, this experiential token bridges traditional experiential marketing with Web3 technology, creating new opportunities for community engagement and real-world utility.An experiential token is more than a digital currency—it’s a tool for unlocking exclusive opportunities and creating tangible value. Inspired by iconic examples of experiential marketing, such as high-end entertainment events and private social experiences, this token integrates lifestyle-focused benefits with decentralized technology to offer holders access to unique interactions in both digital and real-world spaces.The Mansion Society Token is designed to power all ecosystem interactions, uniting the innovative elements of both Rogue Bunnies and The Mansion Society. Holders will gain access to exclusive events, limited-edition collectibles, and collaborations that extend value beyond the digital realm. At its core, the token creates a community-driven economy where users can unlock rewards, participate in interactive features, and enjoy VIP opportunities that blend digital engagement with real-world value.The token is built to integrate seamlessly with decentralized finance (#DeFi), decentralized physical infrastructure (#DePIN), and real-world assets (#RWA), aligning it with a growing movement in the digital space. Its design offers token holders privileged access to meet-ups, retreats, and exclusive merchandise, blurring the lines between digital ownership and real-life experiences.When the token goes live, its ticker, name, and contract address will be publicly revealed, ensuring a fair and secure launch. For more details, please join our Discord and Telegram “We’re not just launching another cryptocurrency—we’re introducing a new way to connect through digital assets and real-world experiences,” said Victoria Fuller, CEO of Rogue Bunnies/Gatefold Labs and co-founder of The Mansion Society. “This token combines community, technology, and lifestyle, creating meaningful and exciting opportunities for everyone involved.”This launch represents the next step in The Mansion Society’s vision to create a vibrant, connected community. It is designed for those who want to be part of “what’s next” in lifestyle, technology, and culture, by collaborating with the Rogue Bunnies—a group of legacy Playmates who have successfully entered the digital space through celebrated NFT collections—The Mansion Society strengthens its commitment to merging tradition with innovation.The Mansion Society Token isn’t just about tokenomics; it’s about creating a purpose-driven asset that powers a lifestyle. Combining experiential marketing strategies with the latest digital technologies, the token acts as an economic tool and a gateway to access, status, and community engagement.Further details will be shared directly with The Mansion Society and Rogue Bunnies’ private channels before public announcements to ensure early supporters receive priority access.About The Mansion Society:Founded by Victoria Fuller, CEO of Rogue Bunnies, and Joelle Paul-Cook, Ph.D., The Mansion Society is a Las Vegas-based startup reimagining how digital and real-world experiences intersect. By connecting tradition with technology, the Society sets the stage for the future of lifestyle and community engagement.

