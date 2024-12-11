The Mansion Society: Where Legacy Meets Innovation

Rogue Bunnies

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every great venture begins with a clear vision. The Mansion Society, LLC, founded by Victoria Fuller and Joelle Paul-Cook, Ph.D ., is preparing to introduce a concept that combines exclusivity, innovation, and community. This initiative will bring a new perspective to the intersection of lifestyle, culture, and technology.At the heart of The Mansion Society is a unique connection to the Rogue Bunnies , a collective of iconic women redefining empowerment in the modern age. Founded by Victoria Fuller, CEO of Rogue Bunnies, the group consists of legacy Playboy Playmates who have built a loyal community centered on creativity, individuality, and luxury. Their influence has grown into a modern movement, blending the nostalgia of their legacy with a forward-looking approach. This partnership brings authenticity, charisma, and elegance to The Mansion Society’s plans.“The Mansion Society is an extension of everything we’ve built with the Rogue Bunnies—a blend of innovation, community, and the celebration of meaningful connections,” said Victoria Fuller, CEO and Founder of Rogue Bunnies. “This next chapter allows us to reimagine exclusivity and connection, bringing people together in a way that bridges the physical and digital worlds.”Building on the Rogue Bunnies’ success with NFT drops—recognized for their creativity and ability to connect with a passionate community—The Mansion Society hints at something new on the horizon. A project in the digital space is being developed to expand the concept of exclusivity and value, creating a unique experience that bridges the physical and virtual worlds.Details will be shared in the coming months as The Mansion Society begins its journey, offering a fresh approach to luxury, technology, and connection.

