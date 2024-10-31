NONPROFIT POLITISIT PARTNERS WITH TOP CARE ORGANIZATIONS TO PROVIDE FREE CHILDCARE ON ELECTION DAY

Joan Nguyen Co-Founder of Bumo Dara Epstein and Suzie Zeldin, Founders of Smart Sitting

Flexible drop-off childcare Marketplace, Bumo, and At-home Childcare Service, Smart Sitting, each donate $10,000 to support the free childcare initiative

When I learned about Politisit’s mission to empower parents to participate in our democracy, I knew this was an opportunity we had to support” — Dara Epstein

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voting in the upcoming election has never been more accessible for parents across the U.S., thanks to the initiative by Politisit, a nonprofit supporting voter access. Politisit, in partnership with childcare leaders like Smart Sitting, Bumo, Vivvi, and Hopscotch Labs, offers parents free, high-quality childcare on Election Day, ensuring they can vote without the stress of arranging childcare.How It Works:● Instant Bookings: Bumo locations across Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco, Ventura, and Santa Clara counties in California, as well as Houston and Chicago, allow parents to book instantly with the code VOTE for a complimentary session.● Pre-registration: In New York, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Philadelphia, Hoboken, and Chicago, parents can reserve childcare through Smart Sitting by completing a quick online form . Vivvi offers similar opportunities across New York locations.● Hopscotch Labs in North Carolina and Politisit-supported options in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia, and Alabama provide trusted drop-off childcare options on Election Day.● Go to https://electiondaychildcare.com/ for an exhaustive list of childcare options. “When I learned about Politisit’s mission to empower parents to participate in our democracy, I knew this was an opportunity we had to support,” said Smart Sitting CEO Dara Epstein . “At Smart Sitting, we’re dedicated to giving parents peace of mind, knowing their children are in excellent hands so they can pursue their goals. This Election Day, we’re thrilled to match Bumo’s $10,000 in free childcare, bringing our impact to parents across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Illinois—and joining with incredible partners nationwide to make a real difference.” By pooling resources, Smart Sitting, Bumo, Vivvi, Brella, Hopscotch Labs, and Politisit aim to reach a goal of $100,000 in free childcare, making voting more accessible and removing a significant barrier for parents. In addition to in-home services, drop-off care options are available across these trusted, professional childcare networks. “As the first-ever instantly bookable childcare marketplace with over 10,000 searchable daycares, preschools, and camps, Bumo is excited to be part of this incredible campaign,” explained Joan Nguyen, CEO of Bumo.How to Access Free Childcare on Election Day:1. Visit https://electiondaychildcare.com/ for a complete list of locations and providers.2. Choose a provider based on location and complete the required booking form.3. Share your experience on social media to spread the word and support voting access for all.For more information on Politisit, visit https://www.politisit.org/ , Smart Sitting, https://smartsitting.com , or learn more about Bumo at www.bumo.com . With these efforts, Politisit and its partners are making Election Day 2024 a day for family, community, and civic participation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.