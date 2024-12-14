I 91 SB MM 31

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification I-91 Southbound is down to 1 lane in the area of mile marker 31 due to a TT Unit Fire. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Christina LeTourneau Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-FAX

