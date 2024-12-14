MPD RTCC & Air Support Coordination Leads to Three Robbery Arrests

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the swift arrests of three suspects in a robbery that occurred earlier this afternoon.

On Friday, December 13, 2024, at approximately 12:35 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the 4400 block of H Street, Southeast, for reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that four armed suspects approached four victims at the location. The suspects demanded the victim’s property. The victims complied and the suspects fled in a red SUV.

Within an hour of the offense, one of the suspects was located by investigators from MPD’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC). MPD’s helicopter, Falcon 1, responded and observed the suspect’s red SUV used in the robbery and began tracking its movements. Seventh District patrol officers stopped the vehicle and placed three suspects under arrest and recovered a firearm.

Two 17-year-old Males of Southeast, DC and a 17-year-old Male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

This case remains under investigation, anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24192921

