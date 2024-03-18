Submit Release
Comedian Thash Mose to Perform at Boston Comedy Festival

Stand-up comedian Thash Mose has been chosen as a featured performer at the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thash Mose, one of Los Angeles' fastest rising stand-up comedians, has been chosen as a featured performer at the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival.

"I am beyond excited to perform at the Boston Comedy Festival," said Mose. “Boston is a landmark in stand-up comedy,” added the comedian, who has performed at some of the nation’s most notable comedy clubs including The Comedy Store, The Improv, and The Laugh Factory.

Thash Mose is the first Danish comedian to join the esteemed festival’s alumni. Originally from a farm in a small Danish village with a population of 134, Mose brings a unique blend of rural charm and sharp wit to her performances.

The Boston Comedy Festival, known for showcasing top comedic talent from around the nation, will take place March 25-30, 2024. Tickets for Mose’s performance on March 27 at 07:00PM are available at bostoncomedyfest.com

For more information about Thash Mose and her upcoming performances, please visit her website at thashmose.com

