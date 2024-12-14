New Haven Barracks - DUI #1
CASE#: 24B5005700
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
DATE/TIME: December 13th, 2024 at approximately 1943 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Otter Creek Highway, New Haven VT
VIOLATION:
- DUI #1
ACCUSED: Lisa Holwager
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 13, 2024 at approximately 1943 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash occurring on the Otter Creek Highway in New Haven, Vermont. The operator was identified as Lisa Holwager (58) of South Burlington, Vermont. While speaking with Holwager, Troopers detected multiple indicators of impairment. After a roadside investigation, Holwager was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Holwager was released with a criminal citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court at a later date and time, to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 30, 2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court -Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
