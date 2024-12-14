New Haven Barracks - DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5005700

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

DATE/TIME: December 13th, 2024 at approximately 1943 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Otter Creek Highway, New Haven VT

VIOLATION:

- DUI #1

ACCUSED: Lisa Holwager

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 13, 2024 at approximately 1943 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash occurring on the Otter Creek Highway in New Haven, Vermont. The operator was identified as Lisa Holwager (58) of South Burlington, Vermont. While speaking with Holwager, Troopers detected multiple indicators of impairment. After a roadside investigation, Holwager was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Holwager was released with a criminal citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court at a later date and time, to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 30, 2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court -Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.