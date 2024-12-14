Winter Wonderland Raises $27,000 for Local Diabetes Community

8th Annual Winter Wonderland Fundraiser Benefits Nevada Diabetes Association. Money raised to help people with diabetes in Northern Nevada.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheers to the Nevada Diabetes Association , a nonprofit organization improving the lives of children and adults affected by diabetes through direct services and education, at the 8th annual Winter Wonderland. The glittery event, a cocktail and food expo competition presented by Atlantis Casino Resort Spa , took place on Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Atlantis Grand Ballroom.Winter Wonderland’s Best of the Best 2024 winners are: Best Craft Cocktail- Coffee N Comics, Best Sweet Bite- Wheatberry Bakery, Best Savory Bite- Liberty Food & Wine Exchange, Best Decor- About Town Deb, Best Spirit- 10 Torr, Best Experience- The Atlantis, Best Dressed- Galena, Best Up and Coming- Legends Grill Sports & Spirits, Best Global Flavor- Ijji Noodle House & Poke Don, Best Community Gem- R Town Pizza. New in 2024 is the Best Vendor According to Yelp Elites- Centro. Judging the competition were: Elizabeth Rose Mayer, Rick Mayer, Paul Turner, Sandra Turner, Jacquilyn Vindiola, and Stephanie Simmons.The Mylan Hawkins Diabetes Community Impact Award, granted annually by the NDA, was presented to local Clinical Diabetes Specialist Lorri Nielsen, APRN of Renown Children's Pediatric Specialty Care. The other honored finalists were Wes Fullmer, RN of Renown/ NDA CIT Teen Leadership Director, and Dennis Huggins, AWMA, CRPC of Merrill/ NDA Southern Board President.Emceeing the night was Emile Welmen, a type 1 diabetic, actor, singer, and composer who is well known for his R&B twist to the classic Jazz genre and the movie Invictus and Maeve Riley, best known for vocal coaching on FOX's I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE entertained the over 875 plus attendees at the event.“The Nevada Diabetes Association is thrilled to partner with Atlantis, Scheels , Design on Edge, KOLO, Gratis Gives, Renown Health, Grand Event Rental, and Yelp with other local establishments to raise funds for Nevada’s diabetes community,” said Executive Director of the Nevada Diabetes Association Sarah Gleich. “Last year alone, NDA served and assisted over 15,000 people by providing children and family programming. The money raised from this event is critical to keeping much-needed emergency medical assistance program and diabetes camper scholarships available for Nevadans.” Winter Wonderland 2024 raised $27,000 for our diabetes community.Winter Wonderland featured an auction anchored by Scheels with over $15,000 worth of winter, cocktail, and food-inspired items.Vendors included 10 Torr Distillery & Brewing, 1864 Tavern, Alibi Lounge, Atlantis/Bistro Napa, Bella Vita Bistro & Catering, Brewer's Cabinet, CaliMojo, Centro, Coffee N' Comics, Cold Springs Crossing Bar & Grill, Delta Gamma, Ferino Distillery, Great Basin Brewing Co., Honey Bar, Ijji Noodle House & Poke Don, India Kabab & Curry, Kimmie Candy, La Condesa Eatery, Legends Grill Sports and Spirits, Liberty Food and Wine Exchange, Nello Olivo Winery, Num Num Boba, Pizzava, Prost Biergarten, R Town Pizza, Savemart Bakery, Scoopers, Stellar Pretzels, The Fox Brewery & Pub, The Long Drink, Verdi Local Distillery.Winter Wonderland 2025 will be on Thursday, December 11 at the Atlantis in Reno.

