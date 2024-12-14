Lane Closure on County Route 48 (Brush Run Road), in Reader, to Begin Monday, December 16, 2024

Page Content ​A portion of County Route 48 (Brush Run Road), will be restricted, from milepost 0.00 to milepost 2.30, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, December 16, 2024, through Friday, December 27, 2024, for cable installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

