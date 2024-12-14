Second Creek Road Bridge reopens on I-77

Page Content

The Second Creek Road Bridge over Interstate 77 near Haines Branch is reopen to traffic.



The bridge was closed on Friday, November 15, 2024, after a routine safety inspection discovered cracks in a concrete support pier on the 260-foot bridge. The WVDOH decided to close the bridge until repairs could be made to ensure public safety.



West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) bridge engineers worked over several weekends to develop repair plans to get the bridge back open for residents as quickly as possible. The cracked bridge beam was reinforced with steel beams to allow traffic back on the bridge.



Repairs were made to return the bridge to service in the shortest time possible. The bridge remains part of the WVDOH’s 10-year bridge maintenance schedule, and will still be monitored for repairs or replacement in the future.



While the bridge was closed, residents faced a lengthy detour around the structure. The WVDOH is working on alternate routes.



The bridge has been posted for a 65,000-ton load limit, which is the maximum weight allowed on Second Creek Road.



Repair work will continue on the bridge, but repairs can be done while the bridge is open to traffic.​

