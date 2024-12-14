Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,045 in the last 365 days.

MedPAC discusses 2026 draft payment update recommendations

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission Dec. 12 and 13 discussed draft payment update recommendations for 2026, which the commission will vote on in January. The draft recommendations call for Congress to update Medicare payment rates for hospital inpatient and outpatient services by the current law amount plus 1% and transition to a safety-net index policy to distribute an additional $4 billion to safety-net hospitals.  

They also propose that Congress update 2026 Medicare base payments for physicians and other health professional services by the projected increase in the Medicare Economic Index minus 1% and enact safety net add-on payments for services delivered to low-income Medicare beneficiaries. In addition, the commission proposes to reduce the 2026 payment rate for inpatient rehabilitation facilities by 7%, home health agencies by 7%, and skilled nursing facilities by 3%.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MedPAC discusses 2026 draft payment update recommendations

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more