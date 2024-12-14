Plastic Surgery Company Company Raises $10,000 to SupportThe Conrad Breast Center

Tracy Dufur, CEO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Pink Party Fundraiser, hosted by Hall and Wrye Plastic Surgeons and Aesthetic Treatment Centers to benefit the Pennington Cancer Institute at Renown's Conrad Breast Center , was a resounding success. The event raised an impressive $10,000 for breast cancer education and survivorship.The comprehensive and engaging fundraising event, held on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at the National Automobile Museum in Reno, NV, featured a Sip & Stroll through local businesses, culminating in the Pink Party fundraiser. The evening was packed with activities designed to raise awareness and celebrate the strength of breast cancer survivors.Attendees were treated to the special screening of a Healing Journeys documentary produced in partnership with Firestep Productions, which beautifully showcased the inspiring stories of local women and highlighted their breast cancer survival and reconstruction experiences. The event also included a visit from Santa, live music by the local band Sound Bridge, and special promotions for the Med Spa.From $25 mystery gifts to a $4000 raffle giveaway and a silent auction with values up to $15,000, attendees had the chance to participate in a range of exciting activities. The evening also provided an opportunity for guests to enjoy cocktails and delicious refreshments from Round About Catering and a tour of the National Automobile Museum."Awareness and support are crucial in the fight against breast cancer, a disease that impacts thousands of lives each year. Through events like the Pink Party Fundraiser, we can make a meaningful impact within our community," stated Tracy Dufur, Chief Executive Officer of Hall and Wrye Plastic Surgeons.The impressive $10,000 raised at this event reflects the deep commitment of Hall and Wrye Plastic Surgeons and Aesthetic Treatment Centers to supporting breast cancer initiatives, with over 25 years of dedication to helping breast cancer patients.Join Hall and Wrye Plastic Surgeons and Aesthetic Treatment Centers in their ongoing support for breast cancer awareness and survivorship, making a meaningful impact within the community.

