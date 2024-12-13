VSP responds to active law-enforcement incident in St. Johnsbury
Vermont State Police responds to active law-enforcement incident in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Friday, Dec. 13, 2024) — The Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies are responding to an active scene on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury.
An incident was reported at 261 Portland St. shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. The incident is contained to this location. Members of the public will see a significant police presence and should avoid the area.
No additional information is available at this time. The Vermont Police will provide updates as the situation unfolds.
