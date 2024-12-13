Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures December 12 - December 18, 2024

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for striping.

Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Maintenance (MM54 – 55).

• Thursday, 12/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single left lane closure on I-24 West for pixel board replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Survey and drainage operations (MM 63 – 68.5 and MM 71 – 75.5).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures on both sides of I-24 for survey, drain, cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work.

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving activities.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and US-231.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB to move barrier wall.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The random on-call pavement marking operations on various interstate and state routes.

• Wednesday, 12/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be pavement marking operations near the I-40 / SR-155 (Briley Parkway) Interchange to remove existing arrows and install lane reduction arrows at the following locations: I-40 WB to SR-155 NB, SR-155 SB to I-40 EB, and SR-155 to I-40 WB.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• 12/12 – 12/18, 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 over the Harpeth River for bridge work.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp (MM - 82).

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB under 12th Avenue.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will remain open at all times.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

• Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be daytime shoulder closures in both directions for monitoring devices for the burn-in period.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Pavement markings.

• Tuesday, 12/17, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be pavement marking operations will begin on the right lane of the ramp at the Interchange of Saturn Parkway and I-65 NB.

Installation of 1,200-ft. of curb and delineator system in gore between I-65 NB and June Lake Blvd. on-ramp to I-65 NB.

• 12/18 – 12/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in lane 2 on I-65 NB in conjunction with the closure of the June Lake Blvd. on-ramp to I-65 NB.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Aerial crossing.

• 12/15, first light, 6 – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock of I-65 S and I-840 at SR 106 Lewisburg Pike overpass.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

• 12/12 – 12/18, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to reconstruct phase II of the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures to repair curb ramps (MM 17 – 20.42).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The improvement of the intersection, including signals, on SR 45 (OHB) at Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closures in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures to repair curb ramps (MM 0 – 8.61).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Bridge mounted sign replacement.

• Thursday, 12/12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on both directions of SR 254 for the replacement of bridge mounted sign. One lane will remain open at all times in both directions.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Hermitage to Central Pike to repair curb ramps (MM 0 – 7).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• 12/12 – 12/18, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MAURY COUNTY SR 246

The Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures to install the over height detection system (MM .52 – 1.12).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 76

Parking garage build.

• 12/12 – 12/18, continuous, Northbound dedicated right lane will be closed for precast erection of garage.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

Bridge inspection.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The roadway will be reduced to one lane in both directions for bridge inspection.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intersection flagging for pavement marking installation on side streets.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for final striping installation.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 intersection with SR 46 for grading work.

City of Franklin installing water and sewer mains.

• 12/5 – 12/11, continuous, There will be lane closures and detours along SR 106 (Lewisburg Pike) between SR 246 and E. Fowlkes, and Church Street to East Fowlkes.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Widening project.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB and SB lane closures for S. Mt. Juliet Road north of Stewarts Ferry Pike for subdivision widening.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

