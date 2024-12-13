West Tennessee Construction December 11-18, 2024

There will be possible DAYTIME or NIGHTTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to make repairs or new installs on an as needed basis at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, noise walls, signals and paving on U.S. 79 (S.R. 76) from near S.R. 77 to near Cutlip Lane will cause lane closures throughout the project.

Meadowbrook Lane: On September 16, 2024, Meadowbrook Lane was closed.

Big Buck Road: On November 11, 2024, Big Buck Rd. was closed.

A detour will be provided.

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Clyde Road at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance serving HG 2.0 will cause lane closures throughout the project.

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Lexington Street at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance serving Dynamix Casting Fluxes will cause lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY

SR-211: The bridge over the North Fork Forked Deer River (just south of Dyersburg) will have outside lane closures for inspection and evaluation beginning August 9, 2024.

DYER COUNTY I-155: The Resurfacing on I-155 from the Mississippi River Bridge to near the Rest Area including bridge expansion joint repairs will cause temporary lane closure throughout the project.

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

SR-76(US-79)/SR77- Traffic was shifted to the newly constructed lanes on the morning of November 11. TDOT advises all motorists to exercise caution as they adjust to new traffic patterns. While the new four-lane section will be open, final work on the project will continue under traffic with intermittent lane closures in the coming weeks.

OBION COUNTY

SR22: The Resurfacing on SR22 from SR5 to SR21 including bridge joint expansion joint repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48

CHESTER COUNTY

U.S. 45 (SR 5): The repair of bridges on U.S. 45 over overflow (L.M. 8.38), Turkey Creek (L.M. 8.50), and Dry Creek (L.M. 9.36) are projected to begin lane closures on October 1, 2024 for south bound traffic. Northbound traffic lanes will remain unaffected throughout the project.

DECATUR COUNTY

SR 69 from 3-Way Road to Brooksie Access Rd.: Resurfacing on SR 69, will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HARDIN COUNTY

SR128 over the Pickwick Dam: The rehabilitation of the bridge will cause temporary lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times. No lane width restriction at this time.

MADISON COUNTY (CSX Railroad Work)

U.S. 70 (S.R. 1) from Lower Brownsville Rd. to SR223

Tuesday, December 17, 7AM-12PM: US70 from Lower Brownsville Rd. to SR223 will be closed for CSX Railroad to work on the rail road crossing across US70. Traffic will be detoured to Lower Brownsville Rd.

MADISON COUNTY

U.S. 412 (S.R. 20) from U.S. 70 (S.R. 1) to Liberty-Claybrook Rd: The resurfacing on U.S. 412 (SR 20) from U.S. 70 (SR 1) to Liberty-Claybrook Road will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

MADISON COUNTY (Non-TDOT work)

U.S. 45 (S.R. 5) from Flee Market (S. Of South Royal St.) to Perry Switch Rd.

Wednesday, December 11 through Friday, December 13, 9AM-3PM: One northbound lane of US45 (SR5/Highland) will be closed from the flea market to Perry Switch Rd. for AT&T to install cable.

District 49

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-222 including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42): Grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 222 from Hebron Drive to near Thorpe Drive, including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42), will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

Restrictions: Speed limit is reduced from 45 MPH to 40 MPH on S.R.222.

Sunday, December 8 through Thursday, December 19, 8:00 p.m.-4:30 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 eastbound and westbound in Fayette County from MM41-MM43 for removal of rumble strips, milling, and paving operations. There will also be temporary ramp closures at Exit 42 for paving operations.

WEATHER DEPENDENT DUE TO TEMPERATURES

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-76 from Lagrange Road to Kay Lane: The construction of SR 460 will have SR 76 reduced to one lane. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at Lagrange Road and Kay Lane. Kay Lane will be closed to through traffic during this phase of construction and will only be accessible from the southern end.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-40 E, US 51(SR 3) W, I-40 W, SR 385 W and Sam Cooper, 8PM to 6AM: Replacement of Digital Message Signs will cause rolling roadblocks at the following locations. Ramps in the vicinity of the work will experience temporary short-term closures.

· 12/16/24, I-40 EB, MM 2.0 – MM 5.0, ROLLING ROADBLOCK, (4).

SR 300 EB, ( I-69) MM 1.0 – MM 4.0 ROLLING ROADBLOCK, (4).

· 12/17/24, I-40 WB, MM 6.0 – MM 10.0, ROLLING ROADBLOCK, (4).

I-40 EB, MM 5.0 – MM 9.0, ROLLING ROADBLOCK (4).

· 12/18/24, SR 385 WB, MM 2.0 – MM 5.0, ROLLING ROADBLOCK, (4).

SR 385 WB, MM 7.0 – MM 10.0, ROLLING ROADBLOCK, (4).

· 12/19/24, SAM COOPER E, MM 6.0 – MM 9.0, ROLLING ROADBLOCK, (4).

I-40 WB, MM 14.0 – MM 17.0, ROLLING ROADBLOCK, (4).

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-175 (Shelby Drive) from Quality Drive to SR-4 (Lamar Avenue): NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along SR-175 for roadway widening activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-4 from South of Shelby Drive (L.M. 1.10) to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange (L.M. 3.50): NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along SR-4 for roadway widening activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Affected Routes:

· Lamar Avenue (SR-4): Speed limit reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph from South of Shelby Drive to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange.

· Shelby Drive (SR-175): Speed limit reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph at the intersection with Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

· Pleasant Run Road: Closed to thru traffic from Pleasant Hill Road. Pleasant Run Road is closed from Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 from Kerrville Rosemark Road to the Tipton County Line:

The widening on SR-14 (Austin Peay Hwy) from Kerrville-Rosemark to the Tipton County Line will cause shoulder closures and temporary lane closures in both directions. There will be intermittent lane closures daily on eastbound and westbound SR 14 to perform grading, drainage, and paving work. Tracy Rd, Mulberry Rd, and Gragg Rd. will be closed, and a detour put in place.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 at the I-55 Interchange: Thursday, December 12, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: There will a temporary double right lane closure along Southbound SR-14 (Blues Highway) at the interchange with I-55 to perform ITS maintenance on the SmartWay Cameras. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times. December 13th and 14th will serve as backup dates.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 at the I-55 Interchange: Thursday, December 19, and Friday, December 20, 8:00 P.M - 6:00 A.M.: There will be a nighttime closure of the I-55 southbound exit ramp onto southbound SR14 to perform exploratory boring.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 Bridge over CSX Railroad LM 18.27: Friday, December 13th 8pm, through Monday, December 16th 6AM: There will a temporary double right lane closure along Northbound SR-14 to perform concrete repairs. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd.): Until December 31, 2024: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. and Ketchum Rd. to perform safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SHELBY COUNTY

I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River (L.M. 0.00).

Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: There will be a single right lane closure along I-40 Westbound on the Hernando de Soto Bridge for repair activities. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along I-40 Westbound on the Hernando de Soto Bridge for repair activities. At least one lane will remain open at all times. The Jackson Avenue and Riverside Drive on-ramps to I-40 Westbound will both be closed during this time. Detours will be posted.

Friday, December 13 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be a single right lane closure along I-40 Westbound on the Hernando de Soto Bridge for repair activities. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

Monday, December 16 at 6:00 a.m. through Friday, December 20: There will be a single right lane closure along I-40 Westbound on the Hernando de Soto Bridge for repair activities. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

Monday, December 16 through Friday, December 20, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along I-40 Westbound on the Hernando de Soto Bridge for repair activities. At least one lane will remain open at all times. The Jackson Avenue and Riverside Drive on-ramps to I-40 Westbound will both be closed during this time. Detours will be posted.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55 Interchange at E. H. Crump Blvd.: The modification of the I-55 interchange at E. H. Crump Blvd. is currently under construction and will result in intermittent temporary lane closures and detours along I-55 as necessary from East-North Service Rd. in Arkansas to South Parkway in Tennessee.

Restrictions: North and Southbound I-55 are restricted to 11’ lane widths with necessary detours posted. Speed limits are reduced to 45 MPH through the work zone.

Traffic Pattern:

The I-55 Southbound inside lane will be closed, starting at East-North Service Rd. in Arkansas, West of the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge. Single lane Southbound traffic will continue through the active work zone until crossing the McLemore Bridge and on-ramp to I-55 Southbound. From there, normal traffic patterns for I-55 Southbound will resume.

The I-55 Northbound inside lane will be closed, starting at the South Parkway on-ramp to I-55. Single lane Northbound traffic will continue through the active work zone until crossing the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge. From there, normal traffic patterns for I-55 Northbound will resume.

Affected Routes:

· I-55 Northbound and Southbound: Reduced to single lane in each direction though the project limits.

· E. H. Crump Boulevard: Closed from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Dr.

· Riverside Drive: Closed from E. H. Crump Blvd. / I-55 interchange to W. Carolina Ave.

· Channel 3 Drive: On-Ramp to Riverside Dr. Closed.

· East-North Service Road: On-Ramp to I-55 Southbound Closed.

Friday, December 13th 8pm, through Monday, December 16th 6AM: The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange. Activities include Bridge repair and Bridge Inspection on I-55 (Memphis Arkansas Bridge).

· I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

· I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee

*Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

· Crump Boulevard WB will be closed**

*A detour will be posted.

TIPTON COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

