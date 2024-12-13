Submit Release
Bridge Repair Prompts Road Closure in Dickson County

Friday, December 13, 2024 | 02:53pm

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be closing East Piney Road under Interstate 40 in Dickson County.

Crews with Superior Traffic Control will close East Piney Road under I-40 starting the morning of Saturday, December 14 until Monday, December 16 at 5 a.m. The closure is necessary to make repairs to the I-40 bridge over East Piney Road. This is in addition to a continuous closure of the right shoulder on I-40 eastbound and the left shoulder on I-40 westbound over East Piney Road.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

 

