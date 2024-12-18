Altered States Wellness Partners with FarmHouse Fresh to Bring Locally-Sourced Skincare Products to Stores

FarmHouse Fresh Products Altered sTates Wellness Logo

Altered States Wellness now offers FarmHouse Fresh skincare, featuring natural, locally sourced products in Coppell and Richardson (opening January 2025).

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altered States Wellness, a leader in alternative wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with FarmHouse Fresh, a locally owned and operated skincare brand rooted in natural, farm-fresh ingredients. Starting today, FarmHouse Fresh products will be available at Altered States Wellness in Coppell, TX, with the Richardson location launching in January 2025.FarmHouse Fresh is celebrated for its commitment to creating luxurious, natural skincare products that combine the best of science and nature. Each product is crafted using sustainably grown ingredients from their own farm, making it a perfect fit for Altered States Wellness’ mission to provide natural alternatives to enhance health and well-being.“We’ve been searching for the perfect skincare line to complement our services, and FarmHouse Fresh is the ideal partner,” said JoJo Struebing, Founder of Altered States Wellness. “Their dedication to natural, high-quality products aligns beautifully with our mission to help people look and feel their best through holistic and innovative approaches.”This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Altered States Wellness as they expand their curated selection of premium wellness and beauty offerings. Guests at the Coppell and Richardson locations can now explore a range of FarmHouse Fresh products, including their best-selling masks, body scrubs, and moisturizers, designed to nourish the skin and promote self-care.Both brands share a passion for community and innovation. Altered States Wellness is proud to support another locally owned business and bring the very best in natural skincare to their customers. “We believe wellness is about more than just how you feel; it’s also about confidence in your skin and how you care for yourself. With FarmHouse Fresh, we’re offering our customers an opportunity to bring the spa experience home,” added Struebing.The addition of FarmHouse Fresh products complements Altered States Wellness’ existing services, which include float therapy, contrast therapy, red light therapy, and more. Visitors to both locations can now elevate their wellness journey with products that reflect a shared dedication to natural and sustainable living.About Altered States WellnessAltered States Wellness is a wellness studio specializing in innovative therapies and experiences that alter the mind, body, and spirit. From float therapy and cold plunges to red light therapy and spa-inspired offerings, Altered States Wellness aims to make holistic wellness accessible and transformative for everyone. Their mission is to pioneer biohacking solutions that empower individuals to reach their full potential.About FarmHouse FreshFarmHouse Fresh crafts award-winning skincare products with ingredients sourced from their farm in McKinney, TX. Known for their commitment to sustainability, cruelty-free practices, and a touch of farm-to-spa luxury, FarmHouse Fresh products bring the best of nature to skincare routines. Their mission is to rescue, grow, and create, ensuring every product supports the environment and nourishes the skin.Discover FarmHouse Fresh products today at Altered States Wellness in Coppell, TX, and at the new Richardson location opening in January 2025.For more information, visit www.alteredstateswellness.com or contact info@alteredstatesfranchise.com.

