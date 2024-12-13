MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, December 2, 2024, to Monday, December 9, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 2, 2024, through Monday, December 9, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 45 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, December 2, 2024

A Glock 19 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Devin Spivey, of Laurel, MD, 20-year-old Marquis Alexander, of Northeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Devon Edwards, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unarmed Carjacking, Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-186-943

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 25th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Receiving Stolen Property, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-187-033

A Mossberg 88 12-gauge shotgun and a Rossi Inter Arms .28 caliber revolver (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1400 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 39-year-old Felishia Loretta McIntosh, of Temple Hills, MD, and 61-year-old John Anthony Copeland, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 24-187-184

A Glock 17 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4800 block of Meade Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-187-201

A SAR CM9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Marcel Simmons, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-187-402

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-187-754

A Glock 47 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of R Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Delonte Brooks, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Receiving/Possession of Firearm having Serial Number Obliterated/Removed/Altered, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-187-918

Thursday, December 5, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Chris Antonio Sullivan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-188-145

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Malik Keyon Simmons, of Baltimore, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, Simple Assault, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-188-388

A Beretta APX Centurion 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Isaiah Jamal Greene, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Urinating or Defecating in Public, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, Identity Theft Second Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts (Disorderly Conduct), and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-188-398

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-188-503

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-188-514

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-188-579

A Smith & Wesson M&P 45 Shield .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Russel David Simmons, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-188-606

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Demond Maurice Tillman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home/Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Theft (Second Degree), and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-188-624

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Marquis Durr, of Dumphries, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-188-724

Friday, December 6, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Eighth Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-188-857

Saturday, December 7, 2024

A Byrco Arms Jennings Nine-CA 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-189-190

An FDR-15 .223 caliber rifle, a New England Pardner 12-gauge shotgun, a Beretta 92 .40 caliber handgun, a Mangun Research Desert Eagle .50 caliber handgun, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a Luger C9 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson E86-4 .357 caliber revolver, and a RG23 .22 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1300 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Anthony Coleman, of Southwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-189-211

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-189-290

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Mikyas Gabeyehu Sahlu, of Fairfax, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-189-332

A Taurus 24/7 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered int eh 1100 block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Victor Cardona, of Hyattsville, MD, for Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-189-386

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-189-520

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Donte Plater, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-189-555

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of K Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-189-650

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Isaiah Hakeem Williams, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 24-189-738

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person as arrested: 23-year-old Ronnie Johnson, of Fredericksburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-189-800

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Stephen Gregory Vaughan, of Baltimore, MD, and 32-year-old Brandon Tobora Joseph, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-189-824

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of T Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Leviticus Larry Donnel Wellington, of Upper Marlboro, MD, and 18-year-old Michael Keshawn Deonte Oliver, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-189-827

Sunday, December 8, 2024

A Remington R51 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-190-199

A Taurus Millennium PT-111 Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Seventh Street & Ingraham Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Maurice Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-190-290

A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 .223 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 3100 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-190-303

A Taurus G3C 9x19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Dominque Dee Mitchell, of Forestville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-190-314

An International Armament 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 600 block of 19th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-190-383

Monday, December 9, 2024

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Anthony Lamar McDaniel, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-190-466