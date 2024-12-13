Multiple Arrests Made in Northwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces multiple teens were arrested for an armed robbery in Northwest.

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, at approximately 12:44 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of W Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished handguns and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in an awaiting SUV.

Shortly after the robbery, the Real Time Crime Center quickly identified and located the suspects’ vehicle, which was parked in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Northwest. Surveillance images also captured the suspects leaving the vehicle.

Using these images, members of the Robbery Suppression Unit located and arrested all four suspects and charged them with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. Additionally, the 17-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC was also charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. The 16-year-old juvenile male of Southwest, DC was also charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Receiving Stolen Property. The 16-year-old Juvenile Male, of Southeast, DC was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. The 15-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC was also charged with Tampering with a GPS.

At the time of the arrests, some of the victim’s stolen property was recovered along with two handguns and the vehicle that they were driving, which was stolen from Prince George’s County, Maryland.

CCN: 24192349