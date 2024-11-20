CurlyKids HairCare Celebrates Ongoing Commitment to Supporting Children and Youth Nationwide

CurlyKids HairCare Campaign Photographed By Creative Soul Photo CurlyKids Kyrie McAlpin & Taylor Nevels Photography by Creative Soul Photo Charles & Sandy Williams Bordenave of CurlyKids HairCare

Years of Partnership with Foster Care Programs Reaffirm CurlyKids HairCare’s Dedication to Making a Difference

Our mission at CurlyKids HairCare is to uplift, inspire & celebrate the diversity & beauty of natural hair. We’re dedicated to helping children & young people in foster care feel empowered & cared for” — Charles Williams Bordenave, CurlyKids HairCare Co-Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CurlyKids HairCare proudly celebrates the brand’s longstanding commitment to supporting children and youth in foster care programs across the United States. Through years of dedicated product and financial contributions, CurlyKids has partnered with numerous foster care organizations, agencies, and support services, ensuring that youth nationwide feel seen, valued, and empowered.Founded on the belief that every child deserves the confidence that comes from curl celebration and self-expression, CurlyKids HairCare has made a difference by offering more than just hair care products. Each contribution, whether through product donations or financial support, represents an investment in the well-being, self-esteem, and empowerment of foster youth. By providing products specifically designed for curly, coily, kinky, and wavy hair types, CurlyKids has helped foster care agencies across the nation support the unique needs of the children they serve.“Our mission at CurlyKids HairCare is to uplift, inspire, and celebrate the diversity and beauty of natural hair. We’re dedicated to helping children and young people in foster care feel empowered and cared for,” said Charles Williams Bordenave, Co-Founder of CurlyKids HairCare. “We believe that these small acts of support make a big difference, and we’re honored to continue this journey alongside so many wonderful foster care organizations.”CurlyKids HairCare’s donations to foster care programs not only help meet essential hair care needs but also provide a message of hope, love, and inclusion to children and young adults as they navigate life’s challenges.About CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCareCurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare is a black-owned and family-operated business based in Los Angeles, CA.Since 2010, CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare has continued to support children's hair journeys with affordable, quality products. CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare was developed for Curly, Kinky, Coily, Wavy, and Frizzy Hair. Their products are sulfate and paraben free and are available at select Burlington, Citi Trends, Dollar General, Kroger, Sally Beauty, Target, and Walmart stores or online at Amazon and http://CurlyKidsHairCare.com

