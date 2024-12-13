King County massage therapist’s license suspended on domestic violence, sexual misconduct charges

For immediate release: December 13, 2024 (24-139)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of King County massage therapist Mark Richard Scairpon (MA60924979) pending further legal action.

Charges state that Scairpon was arrested and charged with one count of child molestation in the first degree - domestic violence (DV), one count of felony harassment (DV) and one count of possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the second degree. Scairpon is currently awaiting trial for these three charges and has been released on bail.

Scairpon cannot practice as a massage therapist in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

