Regina Opens HOMEBASE Integrated Youth Services Hub

CANADA, December 13 - Released on December 13, 2024

Today, the province's third Integrated Youth Services (IYS) location opened its doors in Regina, delivering supports to young people ages 12 to 25 and their caregivers.

The hub is located at 2817 12th Avenue and will operate under the name HOMEBASE. It will provide co-located access to mental health and addictions services; physical health services; peer supports; education, employment and training supports; cultural and traditional supports; and social and community supports.

"I am thrilled that these youth-focused and youth-friendly services are now available to young residents of Regina," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "HOMEBASE Regina offers an innovative way to connect youth with the supports and services they are looking for all in one location."

The HOMEBASE provincial team within the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) is leading the implementation of four hubs across the province with $3.4 million in funding from the Government of Saskatchewan for development and operations.

"The HOMEBASE team is so excited to be opening our third HOMEBASE hub," Integrated Youth Services, John Howard Society of Saskatchewan Director Pam Reimer said. "We are so thankful to the YWCA and their Youth Collective for all they have done to bring the hub to life. We look forward to all the good work that is sure to be done by the HOMEBASE Regina team and can't wait to connect the youth of Regina to much needed supports and services."

The YWCA Regina has been contracted to operate HOMEBASE Regina, which also has support from several community partners.

"YWCA Regina is honoured to steward HOMEBASE in Regina," YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said. "Providing much needed programs, services and space for youth in our community will have immense impacts."

IYS is a national and international movement, aimed at reimagining how youth and their caregivers find and access the resources, services and supports they need.

In January 2024, the JHSS announced that four IYS hubs would open in Saskatchewan, operated by partner organizations. The first HOMEBASE hub in Humboldt opened its doors in September, while the second hub opened in Moose Jaw in November. Sturgeon Lake First Nation is the fourth community to host a hub, after previously hosting one as part of a national research project. HOMEBASE Sturgeon Lake First Nation will open later in 2024-25.

HOMEBASE services are available to any young person wishing to access them, regardless of where they live in Saskatchewan.

Additional information on HOMEBASE's Integrated Youth Services is available at HOMEBASEsask.ca and Integrated Youth Services.

