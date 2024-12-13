Regina Urgent Care Centre Successfully Reducing City's Emergency Room Pressures

CANADA, December 13 - Released on December 13, 2024

Facility has Treated Thousands of Patients with Same-Day Illness/Injury Since Opening

Since the Regina Urgent Care Centre (UCC) opened its doors just over six months ago in July 2024, the facility has assisted in alleviating emergency room pressures in Regina by providing health care services to more than 18,300 patients that required urgent same-day care. The facility also offers Mental Health and Addictions services to provide confidential support and access to longer-term services in the community.

"The Regina UCC has improved access to health care for thousands of patients in Regina and taken significant pressures off of existing emergency departments within Regina," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Due to these positive results, our government has committed to expanding Urgent Care Centres to Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and Regina, which will offer additional options for patients to access care."

In order to be able to accommodate holidays for front-line health care staff the Regina UCC will have adjusted hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 26th and the facility will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. The Saskatchewan Health Authority will continue to provide 24/7 access to the Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital Emergency Departments over the holidays. Non-urgent health-related questions may be directed to the 24/7 HealthLine service by calling 8-1-1 or by visiting a walk-in clinic or pharmacy.

Regina UCC is NOT an Emergency Department. Always call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency room when life is at risk, such as suspected heart attack, stroke or life-or-limb threatening injuries.

For further information on the Regina UCC, please visit:https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/accessing-health-care-services/health-care-facilities/regina-urgent-care-centre/when-to-go.

