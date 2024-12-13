Governor Abbott Names Ramirez Chair Of Texas Juvenile Justice Board

TEXAS, December 13 - December 13, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Manny Ramirez as chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board. The Board is charged with developing and implementing rules to govern the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Manny Ramirez of Fort Worth is a Tarrant County Commissioner and a 15-year veteran police officer. He has served in many roles with law enforcement, including as a police officer, detective, sergeant, and on assignments to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security National Gang Unit. He is the former president of the 1,800 member Fort Worth Police Officers Association and actively involved with the Fort Worth Chamber, The Fort Worth Club, and the Salvation Army of North Texas Advisory Council. Additionally, he is a member of the North Central Texas Council of Governments Regional Transportation Council and founder of the Northwest Regional Infrastructure Alliance. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the board since December 2023 and is a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Ramirez received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Tarleton State University and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.