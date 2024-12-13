Scheduled Maintenance: December 14 & 15, 2024

This weekend, The City of Hamilton will be performing service maintenance and some online City services will be unavailable from December 14 at 11 pm to December 15 at 9 am. We apologize for this disruption and appreciate your patience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.